The Offspring unharmed after tour vehicle bursts into flames

A car in The Offspring’s touring convoy burst into flames last Saturday (6 August) and whilst the band were unharmed, many belongings were lost to the fire.

The band were on their way to Rimouski, Quebec when the incident happened and they took to social media to share their experience: “While travelling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire,” they explain.

“Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed.” They concluded, “We are happy to report that everyone is doing ok.”

Footage of the fire was uploaded which you can view below:

On his personal account, Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman shared further footage and explained, “Unfortunately about half our crew lost all their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers, & passports. But it could’ve been much worse. The band & I are so thankful & relieved that all involved are OK.”

“No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames. You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings. Scary shit!” He continued.

“Our crew do all the heavy lifting so that we look & sound as good as possible when we take the stage. They’re travel & workdays are always longer & more arduous than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do. To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!”

We’re glad to hear that the band and crew are safe and unharmed.

