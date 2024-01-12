logo
News

The Week In Guitar: MGK and Schecter get edgy, Gibson teases new amps and T-Pain takes on War Pigs

It’s been a busy week in guitar culture, but here are the most notable news stories, trends and weird stuff we’ve seen over the last seven days.

Machine Gun Kelly

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Welcome back to the Week in Guitar! Your seven-day rundown of the six-string universe and beyond. This week one particularly sharp instrument dominated the conversation, so why don’t we start with the news that sliced through the guitar internet like a – well, you’ll see.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new signature makes guitar journalists to run out of razor puns in record time

Let’s put questions about taste aside, at least for now, and just try and assess the guitar from a neutral standpoint, shall we? It’s… well… hmm. Um. It’s got… strings on it? A neck? And that certainly looks like a pickup, too. And… oh, bloody hell, there’s no saving it, is there?

Look, we’re trying not to just dunk on an easy target like everyone in the Instagram comments is, and we do try to keep our opinions about actual guitars relegated to reviews, but there’s just no getting around the fact that you’d be genuinely forgiven for thinking this was a Chibson post. Not long after, of course, there was a Chibson parody of it, but, can you really parody something that already looks like a parody?

Aside from just “why have you done this at all” and “who is Machine Gun Kelly”, people’s main questions about the guitar were: surely that’s horrible to play sitting down, and, surely that’s got terrible upper-fret access. But, if you’re a) stood up and b) just hammering out pop-punk power-chord progressions you’ll be all good. Aside from the constant booing from the audience, obviously. Yes, Schecter couldn’t have made a more divisive guitar if it tried – a guitar made out of frozen marmite would at least have some nutritional value…

Are gibson amps coming back?

Gibson appears to be teasing a re-launch of its cult classic line of amps. A new landing page on its website featuring the strapline ‘Ready For Flight’ offers a series of boxes for fans to sign up “for launch” with their email addresses to be the first to find out about the company’s developments. It also features an image of a cream-coloured, Tolex-covered Gibson amplifier.

It’s been a little while since production ended on Gibson amps – 57 years, to be exact – but 2024 would be a good time for them to come back: it’s now owned Mesa/Boogie for a few years – it’s totally possible that in that time it was combining its old designs with that company’s amp-making expertise…

Quick Riffs

Quote Of The Week

“There’s loads of fucking guitars in it and it’s fucking perfect”

Liam Gallagher is, in this suitably sweary quote, stoking excitement for his upcoming collab LP with The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, in a way that seems directly aimed at us, Guitar.com. Unfortunately the petition to make this quote our official slogan was rejected immediately.

The Encore

Ozzy was right. T-Pain’s take on War Pigs is bloody awesome. It begins at 48:53 above, but the whole thing is worth a watch – T-Pain’s on great form, and his whole band are having the absolute time of their lives.

Related Tags

#Artist#Pop#Punk

Trending Now

1

Refreshed with a new line-up, Fever 333 are bringing their “fullest selves”

2

The Humble Gear Used By Kurt Cobain on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’

3

Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner review: it might not be the tuner you need, but it’s the tuner you want

4

UAFX Lion Review: UA’s most raucous amp pedal yet delivers the goods

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E13: MXR Joshua Ambient Echo

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.