Tim Henson ‘doesn’t care’ about progressing the guitar: “playing is more of a means to an end”
“It’s more of a vehicle than anything for just the expression.”
Image: @ErnieBallinc/YouTube
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has said that he has never been interested in the idea of “pushing the boundaries” of guitar playing, and instead, sees the instrument as a “means to an end”.
The topic arose during a new interview with the musician, posted to on Ernie Ball’s YouTube Channel.
Here, the Polyphia member explained his views towards the guitar, and stated that he sees the instrument as a “vehicle” for self-expression more than anything else:
“Guitar playing, to me, is more of a means to an end; the end being the creation of music,” Henson said.
“The guitar is a tool to execute my ideas and bring them to life. If I was good at any other instrument, I’d be playing that instrument [instead]. But I’m only good at guitar, so that’s the one I use. It’s more of a vehicle than anything for just the expression.”
In the discussion, which took place yesterday (5 January), the 29-year-old reflected upon statements which consider him as broadening the horizons of guitar playing.
Here, he confessed that the noble feat is something that has never been a priority for him, and instead a mere ‘byproduct’ of his making music.
“I don’t really care about progressing the instrument or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” he insisted.
“That’s more of a by-product that happens from me just wanting to make stuff and trying to figure out how it’s going to work. … My favourite thing is leaving the studio and just [being] like, ‘Damn, I made some dope shit today’. That’s my favourite feeling in the world.”
Find the full interview below.
