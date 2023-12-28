Actor Timothée Chalamet has heard a “12-hour playlist” of unreleased Bob Dylan music in preparation for biopic role

Actor Timothée Chalamet, who is set to portray Bob Dylan in a biopic film, says he has heard a “12-hour playlist” of unreleased music from the artist in preparation for his role.

The upcoming film, titled A Complete Unknown, spans across the 1960s, exploring Dylan’s start as a 19-year-old, through to his controversial decision in ’65 to embrace the electric guitar, and even his ’66 motorcycle accident that changed his voice.

According to Chalamet, Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen, (who will also be serving as a producer on the film) gave him access to the unreleased songs, which were recorded between 1959 and 1964.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused in an interview, Chalamet reveals, “This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully, but he sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to ’64.”

He goes on to state that some of the music can be found by the public via bootlegs such as The Minnesota Tapes, but most of the material he can’t find anywhere online. “I feel like I’m holding onto gold or something,” he later adds.

Chalamet is set to sing in the film, and is reportedly working with the same team who assisted Austin Butler in preparing for his role as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Music icons such as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez will allegedly be portrayed in the new biopic too.

Director James Mangold said in an interview earlier this year, “It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed, but production will allegedly begin early in 2024 following Hollywood strike action delays.