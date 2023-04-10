Actor Timotheé Chalamet to sing in Bob Dylan biopic

Shooting for the film is set to begin this August.

Timotheé Chalamet will reportedly be doing his own singing as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic about the legendary musician.

Announced in 2020, the film is helmed by Le Mans ’66 filmmaker James Mangold, who told Collider in a recent interview that the previously delayed biopic will likely start shooting later this August.

Asked if the 27-year-old actor will be singing in the movie (as opposed to having his voice dubbed), the director replied enthusiastically, “Of course!”

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” Mangold said, adding that “It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

.@mang0ld tells us his @bobdylan biopic with #TimothéeChalamet starts filming in August and Chalamet will do his own singing in the film. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/yVluBMTeJz — Collider (@Collider) April 7, 2023

According to online reports, the biopic — currently titled A Complete Unknown — will focus on Dylan’s early life in New York City. Music icons such as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez will also be part of the story.

In other news, Bob Dylan is set to appear at the upcoming Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 in Switzerland alongside Iggy Pop, Janelle Monae, Joe Bonamassa and more.

The two-week-long festival will last from 30 June to 15 July, with Dylan set to perform on the festival’s second night on 1 July at the Auditorium Stravinski.

Tickets are available here.