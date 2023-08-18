Tom DeLonge says the government was right to withhold information about UFOs

Pop-punk rocker and alien enthusiast Tom DeLonge has shared a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his opinion that the US government was right to withhold information about UFOs.

In the posts shared online, DeLonge says he has been “ignorant” about their stance on handling information when it came to diving into the UFO rabbit hole.

Recently, DeLonge has been rather busy with not only his return to Blink-182, but also by re-releasing his signature Stratocaster with Fender. Aside from his music career though, the vocalist and guitarist has also been discussing his other prominent interest which is of course, extraterrestrial life.

Writing on X earlier this week, DeLonge responded to a post that listed reasons why the government have allegedly covered up unexplained anomalous phenomena known as UAP (which is summed up by The Guardian): “I always wondered if it was kept quiet not from us, but from the Others themselves.

“What if we didn’t want them to know that we knew what they were doing, and it was an epic, scary AF problem. Like the Manhattan Project, keep the plans secret at all costs, then, when ready….”

DeLonge later put up another post where he praised people in government for doing the best they can. He writes, “Like most when u go down the rabbit hole, I too was ignorant. People in Gov working the real UFO prblm [sic] are patriots, morally sound, and doing the best they can.”

He continues, “Some, made errors, worked in an ambiguous lack of oversight. But- What would we each do if we were burdened with this…”

DeLonge then also responded to a reply to his above post received which stated that “truth should not be a burden”: “I agree,” he begins. “But, like any other emergency, leadership needs to figure out what the hell is going on before they run out and say something that is wrong, or that they don’t have a plan to deal with it. That’s my take… but I do agree. And others agree now is that time.”

Following the recent launch of his signature Strat, DeLonge spoke to Fender about the core principle that has always remained at the centre of Blink: “You know, we came from broken homes. We came from broken families.

“So we wanted to viciously attack with happiness, and humour, and energy, and speed. And so it was very much like forcing happiness with brute strength, you know? And that’s what the band’s always been about.”

Catch the band on the road by grabbing tickets via their website.