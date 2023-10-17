logo
Producer Tom Werman accuses Nikki Sixx of writing “pretty fictitious bulls**t” about him in his memoirs

Werman’s comments come years after the pair first had a public feud over the contents of Sixx’s books.

Nikki Sixx performing with Mötley Crüe

Image: Medios y Media/Getty Images

 

Producer Tom Werman has accused Nikki Sixx of writing “pretty fictitious bullshit” in his memoirs.

The Mötley Crüe bassist has written two books, The Dirt and The Heroin Diaries, but in a new interview with Stefan Adika for Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live!, Werman calls him out.

Werman, who’s worked with not only Mötley Crüe but also the likes of Blue Öyster Cult, Poison and Twisted Sister over the years, says: “Nikki slagged me in The Heroin Diaries. Nothing he said I agreed with. We both recalled things differently. He said he wound up producing most of Vince’s [Neil] vocals. Not true. Other things like that.”

He continues, saying that Sixx claimed he was on the phone “all the time”, asking why they didn’t fire him if he was really “that bad”, finishing, “The Heroin Diaries specifically was probably subject to inaccuracy because it was written by a guy who was on heroin. It figures.”

It’s not the first time the pair have come to a disagreement in public, either. When The Heroin Diaries was first released over 15 years ago, Werman criticized Sixx, prompting Sixx to threaten to release more information that he said could harm both Werman’s marriage and his career.

Meanwhile, Werman is set to have his own book, Turn It Up!: My Time Making Hit Records in the Glory Days of Rock Music,  out soon. In the book, he looks at how some of the biggest albums of the 1970s and 1980s came about – with his involvement, of course.

Next month, Sixx is back on tour with Mötley Crüe as the band resumes their huge world tour with Def Leppard. They’re playing in Japan before heading to Australia, months after their UK and EU dates earlier this year.

You can view Werman discussing Sixx with Adika in the video below:

