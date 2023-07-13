Watch Tony Iommi rock Black Sabbath’s Paranoid onstage with Hollywood Vampires

The guitarist made a surprise appearance during the band’s encore in his hometown of Birmingham.

Guitar legend Tony Iommi joined Hollywood Vampires onstage earlier this week (11 July) for a blazing performance of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

The rock supergroup – featuring Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper on vocals, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry on guitar – were performing at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England when they were joined onstage by the guitarist during the show’s encore.

The audience was treated to a rendition of Sabbath’s 1970 classic, Paranoid. Watch fan-recorded footage of the performance below.

“The Hollywood Vampires were visited by Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi tonight in Birmingham, who joined us for Paranoid at the end of our set,” Cooper wrote on Instagram after the show. “What a night! You’re a true Vampire now Tony!”

Iommi recently revealed that he turned down Black Sabbath’s invitation to play a reunion set at the upcoming Power Trip festival due to uncertainties surrounding the band members’ conditions. The guitarist said that while he wouldn’t be doing any major touring in the future, he still hopes to make occasional live appearances whenever he can.

“I will be going out, I suppose, doing something along the line,” Iommi said in an interview with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation. “I’ve been asked to do various things, and we’ll see what happens.”

Taking place from 6-8 October, this year’s Power Trip will be held at the Empire Polo Field in California, and boasts an absolutely banging roster of artists including Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, Tool, and the newly announced Judas Priest – who will be filling in for Ozzy Osbourne.

In other Tony Iommi news, the Black Sabbath guitarist was recently blessed with a 469 million-year-old fossil named in his honour.