“It’s always some fabricated, over-exaggerated bulls**t”: Slash on why he doesn’t want a Guns N’ Roses biopic

The guitarist says it’s “very rare” that you see a biopic that “feels genuine”.

Slash has shared why he doesn’t like the idea of a biopic about Guns N’ Roses.

Biopics depicting the stories of Mötley Crüe, Sex Pistols, Queen and more have been made in recent years, but the Guns N’ Roses rocker thinks the band aren’t a good fit for a film about their successful music career.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, when asked if he’d be in favour of a film about the band, Slash explains why he thinks now is definitely not the right time.

“I just don’t see it happening any time in the foreseeable future. It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far.

“But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff,” he says.

“It’s always some fabricated, over-exaggerated bullshit, and it’s very rare that you see a movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don’t even want to be a part of all that. I just don’t think that it would be done a real justice. I’ve seen a lot of bad ones, and they freak me out.”

Back in April it was confirmed that actor Timothée Chalamet would be playing – and singing – as Bob Dylan in a biopic about his life. The film is set to shoot this August.

Guns N’ Roses are on the road this Summer and Autumn, and you can get tickets on their website.

In other news, a new Guns N’ Roses single could come any day now, according to the band’s production manager Tom Mayhue.

“I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already,” he said recently. “So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon.”