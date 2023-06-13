Former Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano issues statement on exit

“I’m extremely proud of everything we accomplished together over the last 10 years. Sometimes relationships simply run their course”

Ex-Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano has issued an official statement on his exit from the band he was with for ten years.

Last week, the Danish rock band announced on social media that they’d parted ways with Caggiano, their longtime guitarist “after ten incredible years”, with Flemming C. Lund — of extreme metal outfit The Arcane Order — taking over guitar duties for the rest of their 2023 shows.

“During our time together we’ve traveled the world, [shared] great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it,” the band’s statement read, with little explanation on the reasons behind the split.

“We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!”

And now, Caggiano has offered a statement on Instagram regarding his departure, stating “I’m extremely proud of everything we accomplished together over the last 10 years. Sometimes relationships simply run their course.”

He adds: “Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it’s unavoidable. We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band. It’s not something that comes around too often in this life and it’s not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not.”

Caggiano continues: “While this is really a very emotional time for me, I’m also extremely excited about what lies ahead in the future. Lots of exciting things happening right now. I really couldn’t be more fired up!”

Read his statement in full below:

Meanwhile, Volbeat played their first concert with new touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund at Finland’s Rockfest on 10 June. Check out fan-recorded footage of their performance below.

To see a full list of Volbeat’s upcoming tour dates, head to the band’s official website.