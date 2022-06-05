Watch as Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC’s Walk All Over You

Guns N’ Roses have been back on the road and at a recent show in Portugal, they covered fellow rockers AC/DC’s Walk All Over You, from their 1979 album Highway To Hell.

Frontman Axl Rose had previously joined AC/DC as a touring member back in 2016 when Brian Johnson had to step down due to hearing problems and seems to still have a little bit of High Voltage energy left in him.

Guitarist Slash can be seen making ease of the solo work, holding his Les Paul upright as Axl Rose darts around with presence. Audience members can be spotted bopping their heads and holding the sign of the horns high. Fan reactions of the cover online appear to be a mixed bag, with some commenters hailing the cover as “awesome”, with others stating it was a “very bad version.”

You can watch the full performance of the cover in the video below:

The cover took place at their gig in Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras, where their 26-song set also featured covers of the Velvet Revolver’s Slither, The Stooges’ I Wanna Be Your Dog and Bob Dylan‘s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Slash also have his own interpretation of blues legend Albert King‘s Born Under a Bad Sign during a solo, reports Loudwire.

The crowd even got to witness the first performance of Reckless Life since 1993 and the Appetite for Destruction version of You’re Crazy for the first time since 1991. Walk All Over You was not one of the tracks Axl Rose got to perform during his time with AC/DC, so it looks like he made up for the loss of the classic track by giving it some new life with his own band.

You can get tickets to see Guns N’ Roses on tour from their website here.