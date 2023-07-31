Watch: Billy Gibbons plays a Stratocaster made from cardboard

One to show the tonewood snob in your life…

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons has jammed with drummer Matt Sorum using a Stratocaster made out of cardboard.

Sorum’s drum kit was also made out of cardboard, with their setups having been crafted by the creators of Cardboard Chaos for the Signal Snowboards YouTube channel as part of its Cardboard Sessions series.

Hosted at GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, CA, the duo partnered up for an on-the-spot performance of an original song which of course was themed around cardboard.

“Man, do I have something for you,” Sorum says to Gibbons as they arrive at the studio. As they enter through a set of double doors, a Fender Custom Shop hardshell case is laid out before them, and when opened Gibbons releases an impressed “Woaaah!”

“Wait a minute,” he adds, bewildered. Sorum interjects in a tone that glitters with anticipations, “It’s cardboard…” he says.

Watch Sorum and Gibbons jam along with fun track Cuttin’ Up Paper using their cardboard instruments below:

Gibbon’s cardboard axe was designed by Master Builder Paul Waller from used packages. He hand-cut the body (as opposed to using a CNC machine) in a Strat-like profile and adjusted the cardboard neck and headstock to be strong enough to support the strings.

It was played by Gibbons through a Magnatone Super 59 tube amp, and as you’ll have heard above, it sounds pretty solid (despite the fact Gibbons remarks at the start of the video you can see straight through it…)

A video which explores the process of the guitar being made was also shared on the Signal YouTube channel back in 2015, which gives you a much clearer idea on how this creative Strat was given life.

