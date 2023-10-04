Watch: Matt Bellamy smashes guitar and gives its shattered remains to a fan at Muse gig

Matt Bellamy of Muse has been captured smashing his guitar on stage and then giving the split remains to a fan in the crowd at the band’s final night of their Will Of The People tour.

The show took place at London’s O2 Arena on 2 October, and was, of course, in support of the band’s most recent 2022 album of the same title.

Bellamy threw his Manson electric guitar towards an amplifier and again down onto the stage floor during the outro of Stockholm Syndrome, which also expanded into the riff of Rage Against The Machine’s Township Rebellion, as other audience members cheered.

Nearly half of the guitar’s body appeared to split and dangle away from the rest of the instrument, as Bellamy was captured then handing it to a fan before smiling and giving them a small wave and walking away.

According to NME, the audience member who received the guitar was holding a sign which said they had seen Muse live 225 times.

Watch Bellamy smash the guitar and hand it over in the video below, shared by YouTube user Abbi:

Muse are also set to release a deluxe box set reissue of their 2003 album Absolution in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The record marked their first Number One album, and featured tracks such as Stockholm Syndrome, Time Is Running Out, and bass player favourite, Hysteria.

The box set hosts remastered audio, newly-shared live versions, demos, photos and an interview with the band where they discuss the ups and downs of the recording process, and the social environment which influenced the album’s themes at the time. It also features an interview with the album’s producer, Rich Costey.

You can pre-order the reissue of Absolution now via the Muse website. It officially releases on 17 November 2023.