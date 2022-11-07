Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Cramps’ Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?

On the latest episode of Sunday Lunch, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox take on Can Your Pussy Do The Dog by American punk-rock band The Cramps.

This week’s kitchen antics from the frisky musical duo sees Willcox and Fripp dressed respectively in full cat and dog regalia as they deliver a Sunday Lunch-flavoured rendition of the band’s 1985 smash hit.

Check out the full cover below.

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Fripp and Willcox’s Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on dozens of rock hits, including Foo Fighter’s All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, and more recently, Fountains Of Wayne’s Stacy’s Mom along with singer Chesney Hawkes.

Fripp has also addressed fans of King Crimson who were upset about his Sunday Lunch cover series with Willcox, saying “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

He explained, “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.”

For those who can’t get enough of the pair’s kitchen shenanigans, Fripp and Toyah have announced that they will taking Sunday Lunch on the road next year. Joined by Willcox’s Posh Pop Band, the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour promises “the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for.”

Tickets are now available. Check out the full list of dates below.

September 2023

30 – Wimborne Tivoli

October 2023

01 – Cheltenham Town Hall

07 – Harrogate Royal Hall

08 – Whitley Bay Playhouse

09 – Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

14 –Worthing Assembly Hall

16 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

19 – Bury St Edmunds The Apex

20 – Basingstoke The Anvil

21 – London Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Buxton Opera House

26 – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

28 – Swansea Grand Theatre

29 – Birmingham Town Hall