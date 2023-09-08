logo
News

Ex-Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford says he rejected Guns N’ Roses because “I would have gotten bored”

“If I had joined Guns N’ Roses that would have basically been me filling the role of someone having to back up Slash.”

Marc Ford and Slash of Guns N Roses

Image: Scott Dudelson / Steve Jennings / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford has claimed that he turned down Guns N’ Roses’ offer to join the band because he “would have gotten bored”.

Speaking to Guitar World, Ford explains that he said no to Axl Rose and gang about replacing Izzy Stradlin because “the music of the Crowes spoke to me a bit more.”

Adding that even Slash understood his decision at the time, he says, “But also — and even Slash agreed with me on this — the Crowes were a better fit for me over Guns N’ Roses because, with the Crowes, I could have more of a voice.”

“If I had joined Guns N’ Roses that would have basically been me filling the role of someone having to back up Slash. I don’t think it would have been all that fulfilling or satisfying to do that. I would have gotten bored, and that would have been dangerous…”

The musician would go on to form a wonderful working relationship with Black Crowes founder Rich Robinson. As Ford explains, “There wasn’t much discussion. Rich wrote the songs, so his parts were pretty much there and in place.”

“And as far as the call-and-response stuff – that really developed when we were out on the road. So by the time we got into the studio, there were a lot of things we’d already been doing live that we wanted to adapt. From there, we felt it out, and again, the biggest part of that was listening to each other very carefully.”

Meanwhile, Gilby Clarke ended up replacing Stradlin as Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist in 1991, a role he would stay in for the next three years.

In other news, Guns N’ Roses recently released a new single, Perhaps, after it was leaked via digital jukeboxes across the United States. Shortly after, they debuted the song live, which Axl Rose introduced as “like the immaculate conception”.

Related Artists

Guns N RosesMarc Ford

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.