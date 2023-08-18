Guns N’ Roses officially release new single Perhaps after jukebox leak 

Guns N’ Roses have officially released their brand-new single Perhaps following an accidental leak.

The song marks the band’s first release since last year’s EP Hard Skool, and arrives off the back of a headline Glastonbury Festival performance. The band also currently remain on a world tour.

Last weekend, the song incidentally arrived on a digital jukebox service available in some bars in the US called TouchTunes. This allowed users to control certain public jukeboxes using their smartphone, with specific songs available inside the app. Perhaps was listed as one of them.

Jukebox leak aside, some may already be familiar with the track, which was written and recorded during the Chinese Democracy sessions, as they had previously debuted it during a soundtrack before their Tel Aviv concert in June 2023. A demo version has also been available on YouTube for some time.

The release marks the first time the actual studio version has been made officially available to the public. View the music video, which features a collection of footage from their live shows, below:

The band’s long-serving production manager Tom Mayhue recently suggested that more music could soon come along in the style of Appetite For Destruction.

“When the band went in originally and recorded Appetite For Destruction, I think they recorded, like, 29 songs,” he explained. “So there’s a bunch of other music that was left over that didn’t make the first record. I think there’s only 11 songs on the first record.”

Following their set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Neil Ivison of Ivison Guitars shared his delight after spotting one of his guitars being played by Richard Fortus. “I was really chuffed as it’s taken five years of work to get to this moment. It sounded really great too!” he told Guitar.com after spotting the vintage-style Ivison Korina Dakota up on stage.

