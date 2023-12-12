logo
News

Wolfgang Van Halen and Michael Anthony share photos as they reunite after 20 years

Warning: This article contains very wholesome photos.

Michael Anthony (left) playing bass and singing into a mic on a stand. Wolfgang Van Halen (right) playing guitar. He has his eyes closed passionately.

Images: (Left) Bryan Steffi and (right) Roberto Ricciuti / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Wolfgang Van Halen and Michael Anthony have met up for the first time in 20 years following a Mammoth WVH show in Las Vegas last Friday (8 December).

Both musicians shared the moment on their respective social media channels, with messages of mutual support and admiration for each other.

The gig took place at Vegas’ House of Blues, with Anthony writing on Instagram afterwards, “Went to see Mammoth WVH last night here in Vegas, and they threw it down! Love ya Wolf, so great to see ya! Proud of you brother!”

Shown in Anthony’s post is a video of Wolf performing a solo rendition of the 2021 Mammoth track, Distance. The song was, of course, written about his father and Anthony’s former bandmate, Eddie Van Halen.

WVH also shared a photo of the two along with the caption, “Ran into an old friend at the Mammoth WVH show in Vegas tonight. Love ya, Mikey.”

At the time of Anthony and Van Halen’s last meet up, Wolf would have been around 12 years old. Famously, he joined the Van Halen band some years later at only 16 during a time which he likened to being “fired out of a cannon” in a print edition of Classic Rock magazine back in July.

Wolf filled in for Anthony on bass for the 2007 reunion, and was aware that some fans were not happy about him taking over the position. “I was there to support my dad,” he remembered. “But I was aware that I’d become the biggest enemy of every 40- to 50-year-old man out there in the world.”

He added, “It was a lot of pressure, but we had rehearsed constantly, to the point where those songs were in my bones. And luckily nobody was staring at me – they were staring at Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth on the stage together – so I got to lay back and do my part.”

He went on to describe his relationship with Anthony as “very cordial” at the time of the interview: “He’s a wonderful fucking guy. We talk and it’s great.”

Mammoth WVH have wrapped up all of their tour dates for 2023, but are due to head out on the road again next year. Find out more via their official website.

Related Artists

Van HalenWolfgang Van Halen

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

PRS Horsemeat, Mary Cries, and Wind Through The Trees review – ignore the names, enjoy the sounds

2

Universal Audio OX Stomp Review: a world-class cab sim hampered by technological issues

3

“It fits like a glove” Shawn Mendes on what makes his signature Martin guitar a truly unique instrument

4

The hidden guitar genius of the Beach Boys: five essential tracks for guitar lovers

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.