The band featuring Wolfgang Van Halen’s favourite guitarist will support Mammoth WVH on their 2024 headline tour

Mammoth WVH have announced that they’ll be carrying out a headline tour in the new year in support of their most recent album, Mammoth II, which landed back in August 2023.

The tour, which will see the band trek across the US in two legs, will see supporting sets from Nita Strauss and Intervals, the band which features Wolfgang Van Halen’s “favourite guitar player”, Aaron Marshall.

The first leg will kick off on 21 February lasting until 10 March 2024 alongside Strauss, with the second leg beginning on 4 May until 17 May 2024 with Intervals. Strauss has already been on the road with the band throughout their November and December 2023 dates.

Mammoth WVH have also been playing in support of Metallica on their M72 global stint, and have tour dates lined up alongside Foo Fighters in the new year too.

All headline shows for next year go on sale to the general public on Friday 8 December at 10am local time. Frontman Wolfgang Van Halen says of the tour (via Blabbermouth): “2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting.”

He adds, “I am honoured that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can’t wait to see everyone next year.”

View the full list of dates below:

Speaking to Guitar.com earlier this year, WVH shared how bringing their new music to the stage was always in the back of his mind during the making of Mammoth II: “My experience playing all the time with my live band really helped and informed the writing process,” he said. “There are so many moments on the album, when we were recording it, where I was like, ‘Oh man, this will be killer live’.”

Find out more about Mammoth WVH via their official website.