logo
News

Zakk Wylde on Pantera tour: “I’m really happy the fellas put it together so people can still hear Vinnie and Dime’s greatness”

The guitarist opens up about being part of the reformed band’s touring lineup.

Zakk Wylde playing guitar

Image: Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has shared his thoughts on touring with the reunited Pantera in a new interview.

The newly reformed band — featuring surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show in 21 years at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest earlier this month.

Speaking about his ongoing involvement with the group in a recent chat with The News-Herald, Wylde says that “The Pantera thing is beautiful every night.”

“I’m really happy the fellas put it together so people can still hear [late Pantera members] Vinnie [Paul Abbott] and Dime’s [‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott] greatness.”

And while metal fans have been divided on the reunion since its announcement more than a year ago, Pantera frontman Anselmo has reassured fans that Dimebag and Vinnie Paul would have been supportive of the reunion.

“Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a damn fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down,” Anselmo said on The Metallica Report podcast [via NME].

“They would want the Pantera brand or the legacy to go on. And I don’t know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs up.”

In related news, Zakk Wylde recently admitted that he was open to extending his role as Pantera’s lead guitarist “permanently”, saying: “Yeah. I told the guys [Anselmo and Brown] whenever… as long as they wanna do it. I don’t know why you would wanna end it, ’cause all you’re [doing is] going out there and you’re just celebrating the fellas. I think it’s a beautiful thing and I get to hang out with my buddies.”

Related Artists

PanteraZakk Wylde

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Two Notes Opus review: the missing piece of your direct rig?

2

A little-known model from the past returns as Martin celebrates its 190th anniversary with the D-19 acoustic

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

The best amps of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.