Zakk Wylde on Pantera tour: “I’m really happy the fellas put it together so people can still hear Vinnie and Dime’s greatness”

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has shared his thoughts on touring with the reunited Pantera in a new interview.

The newly reformed band — featuring surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show in 21 years at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest earlier this month.

Speaking about his ongoing involvement with the group in a recent chat with The News-Herald, Wylde says that “The Pantera thing is beautiful every night.”

“I’m really happy the fellas put it together so people can still hear [late Pantera members] Vinnie [Paul Abbott] and Dime’s [‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott] greatness.”

And while metal fans have been divided on the reunion since its announcement more than a year ago, Pantera frontman Anselmo has reassured fans that Dimebag and Vinnie Paul would have been supportive of the reunion.

“Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a damn fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down,” Anselmo said on The Metallica Report podcast [via NME].

“They would want the Pantera brand or the legacy to go on. And I don’t know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs up.”

In related news, Zakk Wylde recently admitted that he was open to extending his role as Pantera’s lead guitarist “permanently”, saying: “Yeah. I told the guys [Anselmo and Brown] whenever… as long as they wanna do it. I don’t know why you would wanna end it, ’cause all you’re [doing is] going out there and you’re just celebrating the fellas. I think it’s a beautiful thing and I get to hang out with my buddies.”