NAMM 2024: Electro-Harmonix launches limited-edition Big Muff Pi – but it sells out in just over an hour

NAMM 2024: Electro-Harmonix is celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Ram’s Head circuit and legendary Big Muff in style.

To mark the Ram’s Head turning 50, as well as the Big Muff’s 55th birthday, EHX has splashed out and created a golden Big Muff pedal. Limited to 555 units, the glimmeringly golden EHX Double Anniversary Big Muff Pi is a striking way of honouring the signature pedal.

Well, it was limited to 555 units, but it sold out in just over an hour, unfortunately. 69 minutes, to be precise.

The pedal harks back to Big Muffs of the past, bringing a classic elements into the here and now. That includes a Violet Ram’s Head circuit in a ‘big box’ full-sized chassis – something that EHX hasn’t done since the ’70s – and the pedal comes in a classy wooden box, harking back to Sovtek pedals of the ’90s.

This pedal pairs the past with the future; the classic Ram’s Head circuit is sure to deliver that classic ’70s fuzz tone, while the laser-etched golden pedal is sleek and oozes modern sophistication. The pedal even comes with a lavish velvet bag, a level of sophistication that seems at odds with the endless slew of scrappy grunge, indie or post-rock guitarists who may have utilised the Big Muff in their careers.

Over the years, the Big Muff has taken centre stage for many star-studded acts. From David Gilmour, to Jack White, to the Smashing Pumpkins, the Big Muff is a much beloved pedal, even considered by many as the gold-standard fuzzbox of grunge sound in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The golden make-over is only fitting.

But that’s not all – Electro-Harmonix couldn’t end the celebrations there. The Mucho Muff giveaway will allow Big Muff fans the chance to win every single Big Muff currently in production, as well as the coveted Double Anniversary Big Muff Pi. Fans can enter the Mucho Muff giveaway now.

