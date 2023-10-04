“It has everything in the guitarist’s own armoury”: Neural DSP launches Archetype: Mateus Asato

Neural DSP has launched its latest Archetype plugin, this time tapping into the sound of Brazilian-born neo-soul maestro Mateus Asato.

As the company explains, Asato’s style – which you might be familiar with via his many viral social media playing videos – is diverse and varied, and Archetype: Mateus Asato has been created to reflect that.

Boasting “everything in the guitarist’s own armoury”, the plugin features three amps: the British-voiced Vintage clean for “tight, bright and punchy” tones; Modern Clean, a “boutique re-interpretation of a Fender amplifier, ideal for use with single-coil pickups; and Lead, described as “excellent for mid-high gain sounds”.

There’s also four pre effects: an optical compressor with a tilt EQ and mix control; two overdrives offering a range of dirty tones; and Mod, the “ultimate modulation pedal” loaded with tremolo, vibrato and chorus.

Elsewhere, there’s a comprehensive cabsim module with hundreds of IRs captured by Neural DSP and 10 virtual microphones that can be placed in various positions around the speakers. This module also serves as a standard IR loader.

Other features include three nine-band graphic EQs – one for each amplifier – and a post-effects unit loaded with Echo – an digital emulation of a tape delay – and an ambient Reverb with two modes: Hall, inspired by classic ‘80s studio ‘verbs; and Plate, which is inspired by “modern studio-quality reverb pedals”.

Intriguingly, Neural DSP says both reverbs can be set to decay to “almost infinite”…

Other useful features include a Transposer for easily pitch shifting your guitar, a Doubler, Tuner and even a Metronome. Archetype: Mateus Asato can be run both within a DAW and as a standalone software.

“Collaborating with Mateus was an adventure in creativity and inspiration,” says Neural DSP’s CEO Douglas Castro.

“His desire for a tool that could match the intricacies of his playing led us to create a plugin containing an unrivalled collection of boutique gear with the precision and innovation that only our state-of-the-art technology can offer.

“Archetype: Mateus Asato is a tribute to his talent, a celebration of his unique style, and an invitation to explore new horizons in your own music. We hope that using it will inspire our community as much as creating it has inspired us.”

Adds Asato himself: “Archetype: Mateus Asato really captures what I set out to do every day on the guitar, which is to take creativity and let it flow easily,” says Asato. “Neural DSP was able to hear it as I hear it – and bring it to everyone through its amazing technology. It’s a beautiful accomplishment!”

Mateus Asato is the latest in a string of guitarists to get their own Archetype plugins. Such players include Tosin Abasi, Tim Henson, John Petrucci, Cory Wong, Tom Morello and more.

Archetype: Mateus Asato is available now for €119. For more information, head to Neural DSP.