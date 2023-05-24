Play like Tom Morello with a little help from Neural DSP’s latest Archetype plugin

Neural DSP has today (24 May) announced the launch of the Archetype: Tom Morello, which is the company’s latest plugin collaboration.

Morello, known as guitarist for Rage Against The Machine, is the latest focus for the Archetype series, which captures the rigs and tone of esteemed players. Archetype: Tom Morello “precisely models” his amplifier and speaker-cabinet set up, incorporating key processors that replicate his signature sounds.

This plugin hosts the “gravelly grit” of a vintage amplifier paired with 12-inch speakers, as well as a dive bomb pedal, a wham pedal, a wah, and even a delay, 8-band EQ, and phaser.

“We have worked tirelessly to perfect the Archetype: Tom Morello plugin to make sure it sounds EXACTLY like my amp and set up,” says Morello in a press release statement.

“The plugin is a testament to how amazing Neural DSP’s proprietary modelling technology is and how meticulous their development process is. I told them I only want to do this if we get it just right, and we got it just right. It’s really pretty incredible.”

Neural DSP CEO Doug Castro also weighed in, “What we share with all guitarists is a deep and abiding respect for their core sound, their sonic signatures, so to speak.

“Our modelling technology has been able to precisely capture the contemporary sounds of brilliant guitar innovators like Cory Wong and John Petrucci. Now, with the release of the new Archetype: Tom Morello plugin, we’ve extended our lineup to include one more singular star in the universe of the guitar.”

Check it out in the video below:

Archetype: Tom Morello is available now for €119. Find out more at NeuralDSP.com.