“Just get this thing f**king done so I can go get on with my life”: Ozzy Osbourne shares health update after Power Trip cancellation

The singer was recently replaced by Judas Priest on the lineup for October’s Power Trip festival.

Ozzy Osbourne has shared an update regarding his health, after he cancelled his planned October appearance at California’s Power Trip festival earlier this month.

In a recent edition of his Ozzy Speaks radio show, [per Revolver] Ozzy – who was replaced on the Power Trip bill by Judas Priest – says he recently had a blood clot filter removed from one of his arteries, reassuring fans that “it sounds worse than it is”.

“Last Monday, I went to have a filter removed,” he said. Co-host Billy Morrison then asked the singer what that meant specifically, to which he replied: “When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain.”

“The blood clots have jammed you all up,” Ozzy added. “It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life. They put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin.”

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with health issues since 2003, more so in recent years. But the 73-year-old heavy metal great – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020 – remains determined not to live his stage days behind him.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for,” he told Metal Hammer back in May. “I’ve had to cancel my European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.”

He continued: “You can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

But while he’s hellbent on returning to the stage in some capacity, the former Black Sabbath man says his touring days are officially over.

Back in February, Ozzy said: “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”