“An epic addition to his rare guitar collection!”: Tool’s Danny Carey buys one of Adam Jones’ signature Flying Vs

“The superhuman and mighty Danny bought himself a present,” Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian writes.

Danny Carey

Credit: Cesar Gueikian/Instagram

 

While you may be most familiar seeing Tool‘s Danny Carey sitting atop the throne behind the drum kit, that doesn’t mean he’s averse to a good ol’ shred with the guitar.

Gibson recently shared a Reel on Instagram of the Tool drummer excitedly wielding a guitar – a striking Flying V with a Reverse Antique Silverburst finish designed by his bandmate, Adam Jones.

“The superhuman and mighty Danny bought himself a present,” Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian writes. “Epic addition to his vintage and rare guitar collection!”

Back in November 2023, Adam Jones swapped out his iconic 70s Silverburst Gibson Les Paul for something fresh – and the only suitable upgrade would be to be his own tailor-made Gibson. And the result was a gorgeous Flying V, with a non-weight relieved mahogany body, Reverse Antique Silverburst, and a Futura-style split headstock design.

The guitar only had a limited run, with only 50 units created, so the piece is sure to be a worthy addition to Danny Carey’s guitar collection.

The Instagram Reel is not the first time we’ve seen Danny Carey riffing away. Notably, in January 2022, Carey grabbed a guitar for the live debut of Fear Inoculum track Culling Voices, an extra surprise for fans already excited over hearing the 2019 release live for the first time.

Tool are set to hit the road and play a multitude of dates worldwide in 2024. For a full list of events, head to the band’s official website.

