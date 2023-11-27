Alex Lifeson gifted Tool’s Adam Jones one of his signature Epiphones after recent performance

Alex Lifeson has revealed he gifted one of his signature Epiphones to Tool guitarist Adam Jones after they played together in Canada.

The Rush guitarist joined Tool in his hometown of Toronto to play the 10,000 Days cut Jambi and threw in the intro and guitar solo from Rush’s own hit A Passage To Bangkok, which segued into the Tool song rather seamlessly.

After the show, Lifeson gave Jones one of his signature Epiphone Les Paul Custom Axcess signature models, which arrived earlier this year.

Posting to Instagram, Lifeson said, “What an honour and delight it was playing with one of my favourite bands last night. I’ve loved Tool since the first time I listened to them. They are such a great band and I am lucky to call them friends.

“One of the many high points of the evening was gifting my Epiphone Les Paul to Adam Jones,” he went on. “His playing is inspirational and speaks to my soul like no other guitarist. Respecto, brother.”

Jones recently put his name to a new signature guitar of his own, teaming up with Gibson to produce a special edition of their Flying V model which has been built and designed to “reflect his preference for heavier guitars.”

The limited edition model has been aged by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, and only 50 units have been hand-crafted for the run. The brand says that Jones has been heavily involved with the creation of the guitar.

The Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition features a non-weight relieved mahogany body, string-through ferrules, a Futura-style split headstock design, a truss rod cover with exclusive artwork overlaid, and a Reverse Antique Silverburst finish.

Tool will continue to tour in 2024, which will include dates in the UK in June. View the full list of upcoming live dates via their official website.