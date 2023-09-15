Watch a new trailer for Tom DeLonge’s UFO film Monsters Of California

A new trailer for Tom DeLonge‘s UFO film Monsters Of California has arrived.

READ MORE: Tom DeLonge says the government was right to withhold information about UFOs

The film is the Blink-182 guitarist’s directorial debut, and it’s set to hit cinemas later this year. It comes from DeLonge’s multimedia company To The Stars, which he first founded as a record label in 2015, and now has aerospace, entertainment, and science divisions.

DeLonge wrote the movie alongside Stan Spry and Eric Woods, and directed it himself.

A teaser trailer dropped last year, and it’s thought that the movie itself will arrive on 5 December.

According to a synopsis of the movie, “After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government’s most guarded mysteries.”

Speaking to NME in 2021, DeLonge described the movie as a “coming-of-age film with dick jokes”. He continued, “When I started Angels [& Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies. Everyone said ‘You’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do”.

Meanwhile, it looks as if there could be more Blink tunes on the horizon. Earlier this month, some eagle-eyed fans spotted mysterious posters with QR codes leading to a website. Eventually, a snippet of new material plays from the website, which you can see for yourself here.

The band, currently on a reunion tour after DeLonge rejoined last year, released a new song, Edging, in October. It was their first new track in over two years, and the first to feature DeLonge since 2011’s After Midnight.

Elsewhere, this week Blink-182 strongly hinted at the imminent arrival of new music, posting a cryptic image of social media.

You can watch the trailer for Monsters Of California below: