logo
News

Watch a new trailer for Tom DeLonge’s UFO film Monsters Of California

The movie, DeLonge’s directorial debut, is set to arrive on 5 December.

Tom DeLonge playing the guitar on stage

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

A new trailer for Tom DeLonge‘s UFO film Monsters Of California has arrived.

The film is the Blink-182 guitarist’s directorial debut, and it’s set to hit cinemas later this year. It comes from DeLonge’s multimedia company To The Stars, which he first founded as a record label in 2015, and now has aerospace, entertainment, and science divisions.

DeLonge wrote the movie alongside Stan Spry and Eric Woods, and directed it himself.

A teaser trailer dropped last year, and it’s thought that the movie itself will arrive on 5 December.

According to a synopsis of the movie, “After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government’s most guarded mysteries.”

Speaking to NME in 2021, DeLonge described the movie as a “coming-of-age film with dick jokes”. He continued, “When I started Angels [& Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies. Everyone said ‘You’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do”.

Meanwhile, it looks as if there could be more Blink tunes on the horizon. Earlier this month, some eagle-eyed fans spotted mysterious posters with QR codes leading to a website. Eventually, a snippet of new material plays from the website, which you can see for yourself here.

The band, currently on a reunion tour after DeLonge rejoined last year, released a new song, Edging, in October. It was their first new track in over two years, and the first to feature DeLonge since 2011’s After Midnight.

Elsewhere, this week Blink-182 strongly hinted at the imminent arrival of new music, posting a cryptic image of social media.

You can watch the trailer for Monsters Of California below:

Related Artists

Angels & AirwavesBlink-182Tom DeLonge

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.