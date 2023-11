John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

Produced in association with Martin Guitar

For John Mayer, Martin signature models are not just part of his journey with the world’s most famous acoustic guitar brand – they are the story. “My first Martin, believe it or not, was the Dave Matthews signature edition,” he explains. “I bought it with a $5,000 equipment budget that was in my first record contract. I had enough money for that guitar and a Fender Vibro-King amp. That’s the acoustic you hear on Room For Squares. It’s the only one I had. That guitar still means a lot to me.”

It’s fitting then, that John Mayer has been a Martin signature artist for a good long while now – 20 years in fact, which Martin and Mayer are celebrating with perhaps the most unique and polarising instruments the venerable Nazareth, PA company has produced in quite some time. After all, whoever heard of a silverburst – or as Martin are fittingly dubbing it, Platinum Gray Burst – acoustic?

In truth, doing something out of the ordinary with his signature guitars is something that Mayer has been doing for well… 20 years, so it makes sense for him to really push the boat out for that platinum anniversary.

Back in the early 2000s, you didn’t see acoustic guitars with aluminium pinstripes inlaid into the headstock – certainly not coming out of the Martin factory, but that’s exactly what Mayer did with his very first Martin signature guitar, the OM-28JM.

“It was just lovely. I use that word knowingly,” Mayer reflects on the design process behind that first Martin instrument. “Working with Dick Boak was lovely. We really put that guitar together as if we were two songwriters coming up with a tune together. He would say, ‘I really like the sound of Engelmann spruce as a top, it’s just got a great resonance’ and I’d go with that knowing he knew way better than I did.