Cause & Effects: What is a Tubescreamer and why is it so beloved?

With the UK in the midst of an unprecedented heatwave for which we are ill prepared, I find myself wondering what could be causing the heat. Global warming? A cyclical change seen before? The Earth tilting on its axis?

No, the only logical conclusion is that it’s the fifth of our global seasons. The Tubescreamer time is green, it’s mean, and it’s so hot right now.

What is a Tubescreamer?

The Tubescreamer pedal was invented in 1979 by electronics engineer Susumu Tamura, while working for the effects company Maxon. Initially called the OD808 and sold by Maxon, it was quickly licensed to Ibanez and put in a green box similar to their Overdrive II. The name, meanwhile, was changed to TS808.

Advertisement

Designed to produce a subtle, softer distortion than other pedals of the era, the design brief called for a pedal that could better blend with the player’s guitar and amplifier without destroying the character of either. The brief was met and the legendary Tubescreamer overdrive was created, with its characteristic mid-focused soft clipping sound. Over the years, Ibanez introduced a Tubescreamer variant into pretty much all of their model ranges, from the cheapest plastic models all the way up to their hand-wired series.

Who uses them? For what styles?

The most well known Tubescreamer user is probably Stevie Ray Vaughan, famed for his TS9 variant and Fender Vibroverb amps. Other users include Eric Johnson, Brad Paisley, and John Mayer, who uses the TS10 variant.

Blues-rock was the genre most associated with the Tubescreamer up until about the 1990s, when metal bands began using them almost as mid-boost EQs to add more distortion and tighten the mid frequencies of their already cranked amps – a trick still used today.

If the original is so prevalent at all price points, why are there so many homages on the market?

The boutique pedal scene and DIY scene have much to do with this. Back when Keeley and Analogman were new to the market, both companies sold modification services for the Tubescreamer, which offered new sounds, more control over the low-end frequencies, true bypass switching and a host of new sounds from the ubiquitous green box.

Advertisement

This was replicated within the DIY scene, with companies such as Monte Allums selling kits to help owners modify their pedals. This went further with the first boutique Tubescreamer-style pedals, driven by the likes of the Clay Jones and the Landgraff Dynamic overdrives.

This created something of a feedback loop, whereby the pedals were de-gooped, cloned and reproduced by the DIY community before new pedals with the same modifications were released by brands as new products entirely. The Tubescreamer feedback loop even has its own language, with YATS (Yet Another Tubescreamer) and JAFOD (I’ll let you google that one) used to describe new variants. The loop is infinite, especially considering that the original 808 was rumoured to be based on Boss’s OD1, only with the clipping section altered for symmetrical clipping.

So what is it about the Tubescreamer, why all the love?

More than anything else, this pedal is instantly gratifying to play. After more than 40 years on the market, it still does exactly what’s expected of it: creates pleasing overdriven sounds at lower amplitudes for those with volume concerns and for those using loud clean amps. For metalheads, it tightens up the distortion – a TS9 into a Dual Rectifier is heavy-riff heaven for good reason. Truthfully, there isn’t much to dislike about the Tubescreamer.

Do you need one in your pedal arsenal?

It’s a pedal – so of course my default answer is yes. But do you need 10 variants? If so, JHS (almost) has you covered with its very clever nine-way Bonsai 9 screamer pedal. Do you need an enhanced Tubescreamer? If so, Origin Effects just released the Halcyon Green Overdrive and Wampler their tiny TS10 variant, the Moxie. Whatever your budget and whatever your tastes, there’s probably a Tubescreamer for you.

What if you don’t like the Tubescreamer?

All is not lost. Both Bluesbreaker and Klon season are just around the corner. These seasons are like Tubescreamer season, only with a little more transparency and a boatload of magic diodes. But don’t fret if you’re equally uninspired by these pedals – there are many manufacturers making unique pedals not based on these three circuits. The world is yours.

For more features, click here.