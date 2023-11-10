Aclam unveils The Mocker, a vintage fuzz pedal inspired by The Beatles

Looking to replicate the tones of the Beatles? Here’s a new fuzz pedal from Aclam that can do just the job.

Dubbed ‘The Mocker’, the upcoming pedal is said to be “an expanded rendition” of the iconic VOX UL730 series fuzz circuit.

Guitarists who want to nail the Fab Four’s sound are encouraged to pair the Mocker with the brand’s Dr Robert amp-in-a-box pedal, says Aclam, though the pedal also promises to be versatile enough to stand on its own.

In addition to the volume dial, Mocker is equipped with intuitive Bias and Tone controls for you to “faithfully recreate classic effects of experiment with an array of textures”. The pedal also promises to deliver plenty of sustain and creamy tones at your fingertips.

“The Mocker empowers guitarists to explore a diverse soundscape; from the nostalgia of vintage tones to the crisp modern sounds,” says the brand.

Aclam has also made sure to source the rare NOS (new old stock) Phillips OA200 diodes such that they match those used in the original UL Series. Because of that, the Mocker is limited to just 200 units, and features a listing price of $299.

In terms of design, the pedal comes in a Grey Hammerite finish that pays tribute to British fuzzboxes of the 60s. It also features artwork inspired by the lead tones from the Fab Four’s Sgt. Peppers album. And as with previous Aclam designs, The Mocker is built to fit seamlessly into their Smart Track pedalboard system, with two screws at the side for convenient mounting.

Check out the pedal in action below.

Learn more at Aclam.