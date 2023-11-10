logo
News

Aclam unveils The Mocker, a vintage fuzz pedal inspired by The Beatles

The pedal is limited to just 200 units, and comes in at a price of $299.

Aclam The Mocker fuzz

Image: Aclam

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Looking to replicate the tones of the Beatles? Here’s a new fuzz pedal from Aclam that can do just the job.

Dubbed ‘The Mocker’, the upcoming pedal is said to be “an expanded rendition” of the iconic VOX UL730 series fuzz circuit.

Guitarists who want to nail the Fab Four’s sound are encouraged to pair the Mocker with the brand’s Dr Robert amp-in-a-box pedal, says Aclam, though the pedal also promises to be versatile enough to stand on its own.

In addition to the volume dial, Mocker is equipped with intuitive Bias and Tone controls for you to “faithfully recreate classic effects of experiment with an array of textures”. The pedal also promises to deliver plenty of sustain and creamy tones at your fingertips.

“The Mocker empowers guitarists to explore a diverse soundscape; from the nostalgia of vintage tones to the crisp modern sounds,” says the brand.

Aclam has also made sure to source the rare NOS (new old stock) Phillips OA200 diodes such that they match those used in the original UL Series. Because of that, the Mocker is limited to just 200 units, and features a listing price of $299.

In terms of design, the pedal comes in a Grey Hammerite finish that pays tribute to British fuzzboxes of the 60s. It also features artwork inspired by the lead tones from the Fab Four’s Sgt. Peppers album. And as with previous Aclam designs, The Mocker is built to fit seamlessly into their Smart Track pedalboard system, with two screws at the side for convenient mounting.

Check out the pedal in action below.

Learn more at Aclam.

Related Brands

Aclam

Related Tags

#Effects#Pedals

Trending Now

1

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

2

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

3

The Gear Used by Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’

4

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.