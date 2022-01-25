Adam Nolly Getgood and Manson Guitarworks unveil the Oryx, coming in both 6- and 7- string versions

Manson Guitarworks has unveiled a new signature collaboration with Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood. The Oryx features a dramatic double-cut design, with a reversed headstock and sleek, monochrome aesthetics.

The guitar features a two-piece alder body, with a bolt-on American maple neck carved to a modern D profile. The richlite fretboard has 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets and a 12-inch radius. There’s also a black Graphtech nut alongside a custom Manson string dampener for solid tuning stability and reduction of resonant string-ring when playing with high-gain. The bridge is a TonePros tune-o-matic style, with string-through ferrules for the tailpiece.

Electronics consist of a pair of Bare Knuckle Polymath humbuckers. These were launched last year, and voiced for a wide midrange character, aiming to avoid the mid-scooped sound you might associate with a heavy-voiced pickup. Controls consist of a single volume and tone, as well as a blade selector switch.

Both six- and seven-string versions of the guitar come in either Satin Racing Green or Dry Satin Black, with cream open-coil pickups.

Check out the guitar in action with Nolly’s demo video below.

The guitar is priced at £2,899 for the six-string and £2,999 for the seven-string. Find out more at Mansonguitarworks.com.