Dave Mustaine’s first signature Gibson Flying V is here in “very limited” quantities

The first Gibson signature guitar for Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine has been released, starting with a “very limited” run from Gibson and select dealers.

The Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP is available in two finishes: either Antique Natural or Silver Metallic. Construction consists of a mahogany body and neck, with a compound-radius ebony fretboard and 24 frets. The guitar’s scale length also measures 25.5 inches, making it one of the most modern-spec’d guitars Gibson makes.

There’s a two-piece hard-tail Tune-O-Matic bridge, as well as two black Seymour Duncan open-coil humbuckers, Dave Mustaine’s own signature Thrash Factors. These are controlled by individual volume controls, a master tone control and a three-way switch. These controls aren’t mounted to a pickguard line in most Gibson Flying Vs, as there isn’t one. There’s an angled Stratocaster-style jack socket on the inside of the upper V horn, right next to a large straplock for easy wrapping of your cable.

The guitar’s headstock is a six-in-line, Explorer-style one, evoking Mustaine’s signature Jackson and Dean signature guitars with a Gibson twist.

The instrument lists for $2,799. Gibson says the current edition is available in “very limited” quantities, however a larger release is planned for February 2022. Take a look at the introductory video below.

You can find out more about the guitar at gibson.com.