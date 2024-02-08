Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Kerry King’s latest signature Dean, the Overlord

Dean Guitars has offered a peek behind the curtain on the making of Kerry King‘s latest signature guitar, the Overlord.

In a new Instagram post, Dean shares a set of photos featuring the former Slayer guitarist and the work-in-progress axe in their guitar workshop, along with the caption: “A small look behind the scenes at the development of the Overlord – the killer Dean Guitars signature model for the legendary Kerry King.”

The last picture, in particular, sees the guitarist posing with the Overlord in its bare form, when it has yet to receive its ominous Dark Gray finish.

Last April, Dean Guitars announced the USA Custom Shop Kerry King Signature Overlord, a completely handmade guitar with a solid mahogany body, maple top finished in Dark Gray, and a set-thru 3-piece maple neck with a custom Kerry King C-shaped neck profile. The guitar is equipped with a Sustainiac neck pickup and an EMG 81 with PA2 Preamp Booster pickup at the bridge, and is priced at a rather hefty $6,499.

At this year’s NAMM show, the brand revealed that an affordable version of the Overlord is in development [via Guitar World]. At $1,499, the new model does away with the Sustainiac, and is instead loaded with EMG pickups, a Kahler tremolo and pentagram inlays.

In other news, Kerry King has slammed his former Slayer bandmate Dave Lombardo, calling the drummer “dead to me” in a new interview.

Of Lombardo’s firing in 2013, which occurred shortly before the band were due to play Soundwave festival, King said [via Rolling Stone]: “He went on that tirade when we were on a flight to Australia, and he knew we couldn’t retort for 14 hours, and he threw me under the bus. I was the only one keeping him in the band.”

“Tom [Araya] wanted him out before that, and [the late] Jeff [Hanneman] had just gotten the spider bite, so he wasn’t playing with us much. I said, ‘We need [Dave]. The fans won’t get it if we replace him right now.’ And then the Australia thing came up. He threw me under the bus, and I’m like, ‘I’m the guy that kept you here.’ So I thought, ‘Fuck that guy.’”