logo
News

Listen to Idle Hands, the blazing first single of Kerry King’s forthcoming solo album

From Hell I Rise arrives 17 May.

Kerry King standing with a straight expression. He wears all black and stands in front of a black backdrop. He has on shades and wears his guitar on a strap.

Image: Andrew Stuart Photography

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Kerry King has officially announced the details of his first solo project since Slayer’s retirement in 2019.

King had previously shared his frustration at the retirement – which he called “premature” – and had said that he was not ready to stop making music. After creating enough material for two full albums, King is now set for the next chapter.

King’s debut solo record, From Hell I Rise, is due for release 17 May this year, and all material has been written by the guitarist himself. The album would likely have landed in 2020, but a press release states that the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles within roughly two weeks and was finished this past June.

For this new era, King remains on guitar, and has enlisted drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), and Phil Demmel (formerly of Machine Head) also on guitar, along with vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel). Josh Wilbur, who has worked with the likes of Korn, Lamb of God, Avenged Sevenfold, and Bad Religion, serves as producer.

“I didn’t know what to think, you know, it’s Kerry King from Slayer, who I’ve heard a million times,” says Wilbur. “He’s a very strong presence. I wouldn’t say that Kerry has an ego, but he has confidence in himself, which is a good thing.  That’s what you want in your rock stars and in your band.

“He never comes off as a jerk or mean guy. But he does know exactly what he wants. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to do that, but I want to do this.’  Very direct, but it comes from a place of confidence, and not from a place of anything else. I really enjoyed working with Kerry.”

According to King, the forthcoming music consists of “various religious topics, some war entries, heavy stuff, punky stuff, doomy stuff, and spooky stuff, with Herculean speeds achieved. If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history,” he says, “there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal!”

King’s ferocious first single, Idle Hands is out now. You can listen below:

And good news for King fans, as this is merely just the beginning: “Even with a record in the can, I’ve still got so many songs that need to be finished. This is what I know how to do… Number one being music, number two being metal. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years, and I’m nowhere near being done.”

You can pre-order From Hell I Rise now.

Related Artists

Kerry KingSlayer

Related Tags

#Artist#Metal

Trending Now

1

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

2

MC5’s Wayne Kramer dies at 75

3

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

4

“The beautiful thing about a Novo is it’s got the weight of a Gibson and, yet, it feels like you’re playing a Fender”: Corey Taylor on his love of boutique guitars

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.