DigiTech Bad Monkey once owned by Gary Moore for sale on Reverb as prices soar

A DigiTech Bad Monkey drive pedal once owned by Gary Moore is up for sale on Reverb, for a hefty price of £10,000.

This green tube overdrive was launched back in 2004, and has soared in price following a video from JHS Pedals on YouTube. In the footage, a segment comparing the legendary Klon Centaur with the Bad Monkey shed some impressive light on the pedal, and guitarists in their hundreds have since tried to get their hands on one.

You can watch the video below:

The model available on Reverb, having been owned by Moore, is worth that little bit extra. It’s listed as having its original box and manuals, but it’s also in excellent condition, with only a few small scuffs and one noticeable mark on the face. This is said to show where a microphone may have been dropped on it.

JHS’s Josh Scott has since taken to Facebook to respond to those complaining that his video raised the price of the Bad Monkey. He said, “To the people complaining that I raised the price on this pedal and ‘now you can’t buy one,’ I would like to remind you you had 19 years, but you never cared.”

He continued, “This pedal has existed four years longer than JHS as a company, and most guitarists have hated on it since day one. No one kept you from trying it in 2004. Learn to listen with your ears and not trends, and you will be a much happier guitarist.”

Chris King Robinson, head of Pedal Pawn (the brand selling the Moore-owned Bad Monkey), has also made a demo video with the pedal and addressed the controversy, which you can check out below:

If you fancy getting your hands on the actual Moore-approved Bad Monkey then head to Reverb.com.