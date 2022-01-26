Epiphone launches the Joan Jett Olympic Special

Epiphone has launched the Joan Jett Olympic Special, a new signature guitar that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the singer and guitarist’s albums Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ‘n Roll.

The guitar features the unique asymmetrical Olympic Special body shape, which harkens back to the guitar Jett is most associated with: the Gibson Melody Maker. Also a nod to the Melody Maker is the headstock, with the flat sides rather than the more traditional ‘winged’ Gibson look.

The guitar features a mahogany body and neck, with a 12-inch radius Indian laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets. Electronics are minimalist: there’s a single PowerHammer PRO humbucker, wired to a single volume pot. There’s also a toggle switch which is an on/off killswitch for the pickup.

The bridge is a wraparound hardtail. Other hardware includes die-cast tuners and a GraphTech nut.

The guitar lists for an affordable $549. Included in that is a custom Joan Jett gig-bag, as well as a set of Joan Jett-approved stickers included as case candy.

See more with Epiphone’s official video below.

Check it out over at epiphone.com.