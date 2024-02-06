logo
News

“I like the old tube amps – I’ve yet to find that sound through other gear, so I stick with them”: Eric Johnson on why he’s not fully switching to amp modellers yet

The guitarist is sticking with his favourite tube amps while on tour.

Eric Johnson performing live

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Eric Johnson has waded once again into the debate surrounding digital amp modellers and tube amps, revealing that he’s sticking with tube amps for the time being.

Last year, the guitar icon shared that he had been trying out the Neural DSP Quad Cortex and praised the amp modeller. However, he admitted that while he liked working with it and would continue to do so, it wasn’t going to replace his original rig.

And he reiterates his preference for tube amps in a new Guitar World interview. When asked if he might switch to a modeller, he says, “Oh, no. At this point, I’d have to say probably not. But don’t get me wrong – technology is coming along. I think at some point, overall, it’s going to keep getting better to the point that maybe they will replace tube amps for a lot of people… but not for me.”

However, he says that he wouldn’t mind swapping his current setup for a modeller in the future if he was touring far away: “Having to cart around a bunch of heavy gear, man, it’s hard. But I think that technology still needs to be worked on.”

When he’s asked what he likes about his current rig, he shares, “I kind of like the old tube amps. They have this certain kind of old-style sound and tone that I find really works for me. I’ve yet to find that sound through other gear, so I stick with it. I have three distinct setups, and I’ve never found one amp that would do all three just how I like them.”

Johnson is currently on a G3 tour across the US, with the original trio – Johnson, Steve Vai, and Joe Satriani – reuniting as G3 for the first time in over two decades, something that Satriani described as a “dream come true” in a statement last year.

Related Artists

Eric Johnson

Trending Now

1

Guild Polara Standard review – an attention-grabbing rock machine

2

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

3

MC5’s Wayne Kramer dies at 75

4

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.