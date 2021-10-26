Hear Fender’s new Duel Pugilist distortion and Dual Marine Layer reverb in action

Fender has officially launched its doubled-up versions of its pedals the Pugilist distortion and Marine Layer reverb, offering us some video demos for both. The Duel Pugilist and the Dual Marine Layer both offer expanded options over their single-pedal counterparts. They were first unveiled back at Summer NAMM 2021.

Duel Pugilist

Appropriately swapping out Dual for Duel here is the Duel Pugilist, a punchy double distortion pedal that features the same distortion voicings as the original but with three new combination modes: Series, Mute and Parallel. Series stacks the two distortions as you would with two separate pedals, while Parallel allows for the blending of two different distortion sounds or a clean sound with a distorted sound. Mute lets you use one distortion to create your main tone then layer the second on top.

The pedal also adds a two-band master shelving EQ to tame flubbing bass or shrill highs.

Lists for $229.99 / £179.99 / €199.99.

Dual Marine Layer Reverb

The Dual Marine Layer features two independent footswitchable settings, as well as three unique reverb algorithms. There’s also a sustain switch to generate “massive atmospheric creations”. The double-footswitch function switches between two sets of controls for damping, time, modulation and level. The sustain switch is a footswitch, allowing you to hold soundscapes indefinitely and hands-free.

Lists for $229.99 / £194.99 / €219.99.