Gibson announces the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Limited Edition

Gibson has announced the latest addition to their Artist Collection, the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Limited Edition.

Only 75 copies of the newest collaboration between Gibson and the Megadeth frontman are available for sale, with buyers able to choose between Red Amber Burst with gold hardware or Ebony VOS finish with nickel hardware finishes.

The Flying V boasts a 25.5” scale mahogany neck sporting a bound ebony fretboard with 24 frets and Mother of Pearl inlays, as well as an Explore-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners.

Equipped with with a Tune-O-Mati bridge, string through body Chevron tailpiece, and a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set, the Flying V will also come with a Dave Mustaine hardshell case.

The guitar is currently still available on Gibson’s website at $6,999. Only right-handed models are available.

Mustaine and Gibson previously teamed up to create the brand’s first 24-fret acoustic guitar as part of the Dave Mustaine Collection. The ebony Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitar is designed for metal in mind with a walnut body that’s slightly thinner than other Songwriter models and a deep cutaway for better fret access, and comes with a pickguard with Vic Rattlehead artwork in mother of pearl.

Mustaine recently made headlines when he admitted he hopes to write music with one-time Metallica bandmate James Hetfield again. “I think the world really does want us to do that, and I think there is a pretty good possibility of it happening down the line. I do think that it’s possible that one day James is going to come around and that he and I are going to be able to do something together again,” Mustaine said, adding that he believe the collaboration would be good for both Megadeth and Metallica.