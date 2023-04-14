Gibson reveals Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard price tag

The USA Standard edition will be priced at 85% less than the Custom Shop edition of Hammett’s signature guitar.

Gibson has confirmed the price for its highly anticipated Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard.

The USA Standard edition will be priced at $3,199 – which is significantly more affordable than the $19,999 Custom Shop edition.

The USA Standard edition comes with proprietary Greeny Bucker pickups instead of the Custom Shop-produced units’ Custom Greeny Buckers, and sports a standard ’50s vintage profile instead of an exact replica of the original Greeny’s carve.

The guitar features a figured maple top with a mahogany body, and boasts Grover Rotomatics tuning machines with contemporary buttons. A ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge rounds off the appointments on this more affordable version of the famed guitar.

The Greeny guitar has a long legacy — originally owned by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, Greeny was sold to Gary Moore — who used it for three decades with Thin Lizzy and as a solo artist — before it eventually landed in the hands of Hammett.

More information is available on Gibson’s website.