Gibson reveals Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard price tag
The USA Standard edition will be priced at 85% less than the Custom Shop edition of Hammett’s signature guitar.
Credit: Gibson
Gibson has confirmed the price for its highly anticipated Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard.
The USA Standard edition will be priced at $3,199 – which is significantly more affordable than the $19,999 Custom Shop edition.
The USA Standard edition comes with proprietary Greeny Bucker pickups instead of the Custom Shop-produced units’ Custom Greeny Buckers, and sports a standard ’50s vintage profile instead of an exact replica of the original Greeny’s carve.
The guitar features a figured maple top with a mahogany body, and boasts Grover Rotomatics tuning machines with contemporary buttons. A ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge rounds off the appointments on this more affordable version of the famed guitar.
The Greeny guitar has a long legacy — originally owned by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, Greeny was sold to Gary Moore — who used it for three decades with Thin Lizzy and as a solo artist — before it eventually landed in the hands of Hammett.
More information is available on Gibson’s website.
