Gibson UK Demo Shop launched on Reverb.com listing one-of-a-kind models

A Gibson UK Demo Shop has been launched on Reverb.com, where one-of-a-kind Gibson prototypes, demo guitars, pre-played artist models and Gibson mods can be purchased “at an exceptional value”.

The shop, which is open now, has nearly 50 guitars already on site. The launch aims to give players the opportunity to own unique and never-before-available Gibson guitars, which, for those in the UK, can now be purchased directly from the Gibson UK Demo Shop for the first time.

The axes featured at the time of writing range from classic Les Pauls and SGs, to unique items such as a 1957 Les Paul Junior Reissue in TV Yellow, an ES-275 P90 VOS, a 1968 Les Paul Custom Reissue in Ebony, an ES-335 in ’60s Cherry, a Korina Flying V, and more.

All items in the shop are certified through the Gibson Repair and Restoration team’s 35-point inspection process and buyers will receive a certificate of verification. All gear listed will also include a certificate of authenticity, as well as Gibson’s two-year limited factory warranty. New listings land on site every Tuesday, case candy and accessories are only included if photographed, so what you see is what you get.

“The UK is home to some of the finest music makers on the planet, and Reverb is proud to be able to support their creativity with the launch of the Gibson UK Demo Shop,” says Antoine Bourgougnon, Reverb’s European Marketing Manager.

“No matter your musical style, this shop offers you the chance to explore guitars that few will ever have the chance to strum, and we’re honoured to be able to offer instruments from Gibson’s past to the music makers of today.”

Lee Bartram, Gibson’s Head Of Marketing EMEA added, “There is a prestigious history between the UK and Gibson Guitars. From the British Blues explosion in the ‘60s all the way through to Brit pop and beyond. By making our instruments even more accessible through the Reverb platform, we are looking forward to hearing how the future of British music sounds.”

Head to the Gibson UK Demo Shop for more info.