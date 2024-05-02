Gilby Clarke opens Reverb shop selling gear used in the studio and on stage with Guns N’ Roses, Heart, and more

Gilby Clarke is selling a bunch of his used gear through an official Reverb shop, including some stunning guitars and other goodies used in the studio and on tour with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Heart and others.

At the time of writing, there are currently 62 items up for grabs in Clarke’s Reverb store, including a boatload of effects pedals, amps, clothing and more. The majority of the listings are also rated as either ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in quality, but they’re selling fast.

Notably, the Reverb shop includes a custom-made ESP Telecaster that was modelled after Clarke’s own ‘68 Telecaster. The guitarist used this during both his time with Guns N’ Roses and Slash’s Snakepit, as well as for his solo projects.

There’s also a striking 1975 Gretsch White Falcon and a 1970 Fender Telecaster Thinline that’s in perfect condition, plus an ESP Custom Shop Hybrid II played extensively during the Slash’s Snakepit years and used on their David Letterman appearance.

It has a humbucker in the bridge and “a typical Fender style neck pickup”: “It’s an interesting combo, but it works great!” states the listing. As for pedals, Clarke has listed a Marshall Guv’nor, an Electro-Harmonix Screaming Bird, a few variations of the Dunlop Cry Baby, a Coffin Case BDFX-1 Blood Drive, and more.

A range of merchandise is also listed, including a handful of custom leather jackets, and there is also a signed and framed show poster from the Oakland, California date of the Guns N’ Roses x Metallica stadium tour that Clarke was a part of.

In other Clarke news, the guitarist recently recalled the phone call he received from Slash when he got the job to join Guns N’ Roses after Izzy Stradlin departed in 1991. “Slash calls and says, ‘You got the gig. We leave next week. Learn the whole catalogue,’” he told Guitar World.

“I was like, ‘What? The whole fucking catalogue? Don’t you have a set of 20 or 25 songs?’ Slash goes, ‘There’s no setlist. Axl just calls ‘em out, so you gotta know the whole catalogue.’” Thankfully, he managed to sail through his first show after having just a week to learn the band’s songs.

View the Official Gilby Clarke Reverb Shop. Gilby Clarke is also on tour this year playing a series of solo shows.