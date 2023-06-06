Is Synyster Gates about to add a headless Schecter to his signature model lineup?

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has been spotted playing what appears to be a headless Schecter model at the band’s recent shows, prompting speculation that a signature model could be on the way.

The Huntington Beach metal titans released their eighth and arguably most ambitious album of their career, Life Is But a Dream… on 2 June, and have recently returned to the stage in support of the release after a five-year break.

Their first comeback show took place at AREA15 in Las Vegas on 12 May, where the new guitar was first spotted. Since then, a set at Welcome To Rockville festival in Florida on the 19 May has also got spectators talking with some pretty clear footage of Gates’ headless model making its way onto YouTube.

Schecter is yet to comment on the guitar, which fans believe could be an upcoming signature model for Gates.

The guitarist has already has released an array of models with the brand over the years – many of which feature his favoured pinstripe finish.

This headless model, however, showcases an eye-catching gold aesthetic. It has been brought out for performances of the record’s lead single, Nobody, and you can check it out in action below (captured by Liam Thomas):

The guitar also didn’t get past the beady eye of guitarist and YouTuber Ola Englund, who said he thought the guitar looked “ridiculous” in his opinion, but did compliment the gold finish, and Gates’ great solo work. “That’s an Avenger right there, so this has to be a Schecter guitar, man,” he said.

Headless guitars are cropping up all over the guitar market, with models from Kiesel (specially crafted for Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter), Harley Benton, Ibanez, Strandberg and more.

Keep up to date with any further announcements on Synyster Gates’ lineup of guitars over at Schecter. You can also get tickets for upcoming Avenged Sevenfold shows here.