Jack White is teasing a collaboration with budget brand Donner

Jack White appears to be teasing a forthcoming collaboration with instrument and gear manufacturer, Donner.

Founded in 2012, Donner is now well known for its budget-friendly range of guitars and its Hush-X guitar in particular, which has a quirky headless and transportable design. It is described as a “silent guitar”, and was first revealed at 2023’s NAMM event in April.

White posted to Instagram yesterday (4 January) sharing an image of what seems to be the outline of an FX unit, with the text “are you ready?” displayed in the background. His Third Man Records logo also appears at the bottom of the image next to the Donner branding.

“Something cool this way comes: Third Man Hardware THREATens a new collaboration…” he says. Take a look below:

Third Man Records was founded by White in 2001 and later ran with the help of Ben Blackwell and Ben Swank. Alongside the vinyl pressing plant and various other music industry services, Third Man also offers its own line up of hardware and pedals. This division is where the collaboration will seemingly come into play.

Back in 2022, White released two solo records – Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive – plus a live album titled Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour.

The live recordings were released via Third Man Records across three vinyl LPs, each of which featured a different assortment of songs from the setlist of the tour. The ensemble set also included a seven-inch vinyl with a demo version of A Tip From You To Me, from Entering Heaven Alive. The release was available to those signed up to the label’s Vault Subscription package.

Limited-edition 20th anniversary vinyls of Elephant by The White Stripes were also released by the company in 2023, which still remain available. White famously formed one half of the duo alongside his former partner, Meg White.

No further details, including a launch date or exactly what the partnership with Donner entails, have yet been shared. Find out more about Donner and Third Man Hardware & Pedals.