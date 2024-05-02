“Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, Sammy Hagar is having way more fun than you,” according to John Mayer

Sammy Hagar has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and good friend John Mayer was on hand at the ceremony to give a glowing speech on the rocker’s talent and kindness.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday 30 May, and saw Mayer take to the podium in a Van Halen shirt ready to reflect on how the two of them crossed paths and formed a bond over their experiences of joining bands that were already well-established.

Mayer began by reflecting on their first meeting during rehearsal with Dead & Company after he first joined the outfit in 2015. He says (via People), “Sammy’s studio was down the street from Bob Weir’s – he and Bob were already good friends. Sammy came to visit the rehearsal.

“During a break, I sat down at the piano and started playing Dreams from the 5150 [Van Halen] album and Sammy sat down next to me and started singing the tune along with me – the first time we’d ever met. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. From there we were off and running as friends,” he recalls.

“Sammy understood my nervousness about joining an already established legendary rock band, and he was incredibly supportive of me,” Mayer says, noting Hagar’s move into Van Halen in 1985 to replace David Lee Roth on vocals.

“It’s not easy stepping into a position that the audience isn’t quite ready to accept, and Sammy knew that and he gave me great comfort in his instant friendship, his kindness – and by letting me drive his Lotus Esprit around the neighbourhood alone without even thinking twice about it.”

After acknowledging Hagar’s success as a solo artist prior to joining the band, Mayer says he believes Hagar joined Van Halen because it seemed like fun, rather than for fame or success. He later concludes, “Every time I think of him, a thought comes to mind that I’d like to share with you today. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, Sammy Hagar is having way more fun than you. Congratulations on this well-deserved honour, my friend. I love you.”

Watch the full ceremony below:

Mayer is playing at the Las Vegas Sphere with Dead & Company this May. Hagar will be heading out on the Best Of All Worlds tour in July.