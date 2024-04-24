“We heard you loud and clear”: John Mayer’s PRS SE Silver Sky is finally getting a left-handed version

PRS‘s SE Silver Sky is one of the most popular guitars around, but left-handed guitarists have been watching their right-handed peers have all the fun. Until now.

On Instagram, PRS has announced that a left-handed version of John Mayer‘s signature guitar is set for release, saying “We heard you loud and clear, the SE Silver Sky “Lefty” is coming this autumn 2024!

In the video, it shares screenshots of comments from numerous followers asking for a left-handed version, and, looking at the comments on the new post, it seems the news is very well-received indeed – one follower is even offering to review the axe in a video themselves.

He jokes, “If you need a left-handed guitar player to review it then let me know. Right now, you’ll laugh at me, but give it a few weeks to realise there aren’t any left-handed YouTubers and you’ll probably get desperate enough.”

John Mayer has worked with PRS Guitars since 2015 – before which he was associated with Fender – and PRS first released the Silver Sky in four colours in March 2018. The SE – or Student Edition – Silver Sky came out in 2022 and has been marketed as a more affordable alternative to the more expensive Silver Sky.

It’s made from poplar rather than alder, and has a synthetic bone nut, more simple non-locking tuners, and a two-point tremolo bridge rather than a six-point one.

Earlier this month, PRS announced an update for its S2 series, too, with 2024 models set to feature Maryland-made pickups and electronics as standard. Previously, the S2 series had the same imported pickups as the SE range.

And, until the SE Silver Sky “Lefty” arrives, there’s always the SE Custom 24 “Lefty” to admire in the meantime.

More information about the left-handed Silver Sky is expected to come soon – keep an eye on PRS Guitars’ website.