Is John Petrucci about to launch his own guitar software brand?

The Dream Theater guitarist has shared an ominous post on Instagram about the quest for perfect tone.

John Petrucci of Dream Theater appears to be teasing his own guitar software brand under the name of Tone Mission.

Yesterday (12 July), Petrucci shared a post to Instagram which featured a video of a swirling galaxy and a voiceover which sounds to be from the man himself.

“For centuries, musicians have searched for the perfect tone, a sound that will transcend time, move the soul and stir the imagination,” he states in the short clip.

“Our quest for tone is a relentless pursuit: Sleepless nights, hours spent experimenting, crafting, feeding the unquenchable desire to reach new sonic heights. It’s a journey of discovery. A search for new levels of creativity and inspiration. It’s a mission. A Tone Mission. Join us.”

Within the post he also shared a website link to a site which hosts a Tone Mission logo, and features a mailing list sign up option. The folks at Guitar World gave this brand name a search in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, which showed a filing for the Tone Mission trademark in March of this year.

The filing is in relation to “Downloadable computer software for creating and editing music and sounds”, and the named applicant is none other than John Peter Petrucci. Also found was a 2014 application for the Tone Mission trademark in relation to effects pedals and pickups which is now defunct.

In an interview with Guitar.com back in 2020, we asked Petrucci about his quest for the perfect tone, which he said had reached a pinnacle: “I would say that it has been an ongoing quest for a long time, and I feel like the quest has kind of reached its pinnacle. It’s partially because I’m able to develop an amp and get it exactly to my specifications, and then to be able to use that to play live with and record; same with the guitars.”

Sign up on the Tone Mission website for more information as it becomes available.