Kiko Loureiro is selling a collection of Megadeth stage and studio gear on Reverb

Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is opening an official shop on Reverb, where he’ll sell a selection of stage-used gear and other memorabilia.

Highlights of Loureiro’s Reverb Shop include a Gibson Les Paul Modern which the guitarist played for two songs every night during Megadeth’s 2022 tour, a selection of acoustic guitars – a tour-used Godin Multiac ACS SA Grand Concert, Godin Arena Pro CW, and an Ibanez GA6CE-AM used on tours in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

There are also some “well-used” Kramer models – including Loureiro’s SM-1 – a DV Mark Neoclassic 1×12 guitar speaker cab, a DV Mark Multiamp from the Megadeth jam and rehearsal room, and several Neural DSP Quad Cortex units that have been staples of Loureiro’s touring rig since 2022.

Up for grabs is some non-instrument memorabilia, too; fans can get their hands Kiko-worn sweatbands and shirts, and even a Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi. Loureiro has, of course, made his love of Brazilian jiu-jitsu known for some years now.

“I’m excited to announce the opening of my Reverb Shop,” says Loureiro. “There you can find all of the gear and all of the guitars that I was using during the years with Megadeth in 2021, 2022, 2023, all the tours and also the pre-production and recording of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (2022).

“Now it’s time for you to own a piece of history. Instead of bringing the equipment home, I decided to get all of the gear that I had in Nashville, at Megadeth headquarters, to send to Reverb.”

Kiko Loureiro follows a number of other high-profile musicians who have sold their used gear on Reverb, including Phil Manzanera, Bullet For My Valentine and Green Day.

The Official Kiko Loureiro Reverb Shop doesn’t go live until April 24, but you can preview some of the items on offer right now over at Reverb.