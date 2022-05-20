Korg USA acquires a controlling stake in bass gear specialists Darkglass Electronics

Korg USA now owns a controlling stake in Darkglass Electronics, the Finnish brand known for producing bass pedals and amps.

The agreement was announced yesterday (19 May) by Joe Castronovo, Korg USA President. In a press statement, Castronovo said that the acquisition of Darkglass Electronics will further Korg USA’s venture into the bass market.

“This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to position Korg USA as a leader in the bass gear category,” said Castronovo. “We have developed a deep admiration for the brand’s cutting-edge reputation of being innovative and player-centric.”

The music distributing company now owns majority interest in the Finnish-based brand. Since late 2019, Korg USA has served as the US and Canadian distributor for Darkglass products.

“Korg USA is proud to invest in the future of Darkglass, and we are excited to share their products with the music community, alongside our other respected brands.”

Following this news, Marcos Barilatti will continue as Managing Director at Darkglass HQ.

The brand has become well-known for its handmade bass gear since it was founded in 2009 by CEO Douglas Castro.

“As a bassist, I started Darkglass to engineer the products I always dreamed of having. The dream grew to become a top player in the bass segment,” said Castro about the deal.

“Having worked with Korg USA for many years and seeing first-hand their incredible work empowering the brands that have joined their group, I do not doubt that they will help fulfill all of these ambitions and beyond.”

Last year, Korg USA added celebrated bass brand Aguilar Amplification – renamed Aguilar Musical Instruments LLC – to its growing list of brands.