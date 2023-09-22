Laney’s two new Ironheart Foundry amps are both feature-packed and ultra-affordable

Lacey Amps has announced the release of two new Ironheart Foundry amps, the IRF-Dualtop and the IRF-Leadtop, which offer affordability without compromise.

The IRF-Dualtop is considered the follow-up to the IRF-Loudpedal, offering 60 watts of power and two channels that are both “feature-packed”.

Channel 1 has independent gain and volume controls, plus a triple-mode clipping switch allowing users to alter the nature of the gain. There is also the option to engage the A SIM mode, providing a more compressed sound.

Channel 2 also has independent gain and volume controls, in addition to a triple-mode EQ switch. Both channels are serviced by a three-band tone stock and reverb.

Regarding inputs and outputs, there is an XLR DI out with two switchable IRs for a 1 x 12 and 4 x 12 cab, as well as a cabinet-emulated headphone out, and an aux-in which can be used for backing tracks.

On the other hand, the IRF-Leadtop is considered the “baby brother” of the Dualtop and has been built for both desktop and gigging use.

It also offers 60 watts of power but in a more compact and portable format. This single channel amp features a foot switchable pre-boost feeding a channel that can be run in either clean or lead modes. In addition to this is independent fain and volume controls, a triple-mode EQ voicings switch and a three band passive tone stack.

The Leadtop also dons a transformer isolated effects loop which also doubles as a line out to a PA, as well as a high and low power mode switch which allows users to perform at less than one watt when needed.

The IRF-Dualtop is retailing for £259, while the IRF-Leadtop is retailing for £169, and both can be purchased as a rig with a matching GS112FE cabinet.

For more information, you can head to Laney.