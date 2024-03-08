Line 6’s new POD Express Guitar and Bass offer a wealth of effects in ultra-portable units

Line 6 has unveiled new POD Express Guitar and POD Express Bass amp and effects processors.

As the latest members of the POD family of products – which also includes POD Go and POD Go Wireless – the POD Express line offer “a variety of amp and effect sounds in ultra-portable packages with simple controls to accommodate players of any background,” says Rick Gagliano, Line 6’s director of product management.

Foremost, both products in the POD Express family feature a reasonably straightforward interface with five control knobs and two footswitches. The pedals utilise Line 6’s award-winning HX processors, and come loaded with seven amps, seven cabs, and 17 distortion, modulation, reverb, and delay effects—including a looper.

Additional features include stereo outputs, tap tempo, a tuner, a noise gate, a headphone output, and a USB-C audio interface for recording, monitoring, and re-amping. You can also add an optional expression pedal for volume control, or up to two footswitches to select presets or turn effects on and off.

To top things off, each unit can be powered using three AA batteries (included) or an optional 9-volt power supply that’s sold separately. At $179, the POD Express Guitar and POD Express Bass are great options for beginners or for players looking for a simple modelling device without breaking the bank.

Check out the pedals in action below.

In the meantime, in celebration of its 70th anniversary, German retailer Thomann is currently running a killer deal on Line 6’s acclaimed HX Stomp XL multi-effects and amp processor. Normally priced at £665 — the unit is now available for just £555 until 10 March.

Built on the HX Stomp that was released in 2018, the 2021 HX Stomp XL is updated with a couple of new features, including extra footswitches, a hands-free pedal edit mode, support for 128 presets in total (versus 126), and four snapshots per preset instead of three.

For more information, head to Line 6.